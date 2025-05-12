Subscribe

Navneet Momi

Key details

  • Job title: Founder | Managing Partner
  • Firm: Intellect Juris Law Offices
  • Jurisdiction: India
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious
  WIPR Ranking:Influential Women - 2025, WIPR Influential Women 2025








