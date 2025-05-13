Mariana González’s professional background spans multiple sectors, including universities, R&D institutions, multinational companies, and startups.Since 2008, she has specialised in comprehensive IP services, focusing on technology protection and transfer. Her expertise covers critical areas such as patent prosecution, infringement analysis, patentability assessments, and freedom-to-operate studies. She has particularly deep experience in pharmaceutical, medical devices, chemical, and biotechnology fields.González has been a key member in obtaining the certificate as a Best Workplace for LGBTQ+ by HRC Equidad MX 2025, a Human Rights Campaign initiative. She is an active member of the diversity and inclusion committee and has helped promote several initiatives supporting workplace equity.Other notable professional achievements include assisting Nissan Motors with an electric vehicle patent, supporting a biopharmaceutical company’s patent application for bispecific antibodies treating ovarian cancer, and developing strategic approaches to overcome Mexico’s patent limitations. Her professional affiliations include the Mexican Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (pro bono commission coordinator 2018-2020); Licensing Executives Society International (secretary and Americas committee vice chair); American Intellectual Property Law Association; and the International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property.