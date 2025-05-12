Subscribe

Greg Iceton

author-placeholder

Key details

Company Latest

G1/23 ruling: Why a pending EPO decision threatens decade-old products
G1/23 ruling: Why a pending EPO decision threatens decade-old products
G1/23 ruling: Why a pending EPO decision threatens decade-old products
Dehns hires ex-Venner Shipley partner as litigation head








More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test