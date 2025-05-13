Elizabeth Stotland Weiswasser

Elizabeth (Liz) Weiswasser, is renowned for leading teams to courtroom victory in high-profile IP disputes within the life sciences sector. She counts among her clients Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Altria, Daiichi Sankyo, and Johnson & Johnson.A patent litigator with more than three decades’ experience, she is deeply experienced in every venue where patents are adjudicated and has long been known as one of the leading practitioners—and particularly women—in her field.With a background in molecular biology and biochemistry, Weiswasser has a true passion for science, and combines her deep scientific and patent law expertise as a litigator and strategic advisor. She has led patent cases across biopharma technologies, including biologics, small molecules, drug delivery, and treatment methods. She is known for her shrewd handling of disputes across a variety of forums, including district courts, the Federal Circuit, the International Trade Commission, and the US Patent Trial and Appeal Board.Her academic credentials include a law degree from the University of Chicago, a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from Northwestern University, and graduate work in molecular biology at Princeton University.Beyond her legal practice, Weiswasser is committed to mentorship, pro bono work, and community service, for which she has been honoured by the Legal Aid Society. She has had great success in mentoring younger lawyers, particularly women, in their career development. She regularly speaks on life sciences topics and serves on various educational and community boards. A testament to her leadership is her ability to develop and retain talented legal teams, with 19 lawyers following her to Paul, Weiss in 2024.In May 2025, Weiswasser will receive the George A. Katz Torch of Learning Award, which honours outstanding lawyers who have made a significant impact in the legal profession and in the broader community.