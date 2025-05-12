Subscribe

Elaine Spector

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Harrity & Harrity
  • Jurisdiction: USA
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • WIPR Ranking:Diversity Champions - 2025, WIPR Diversity Champion 2025

Company Latest

M&A helps companies jump patent grant rank, Capital One soars
M&A helps companies jump patent grant rank, Capital One soars
Harrity & Harrity promotes trio to partner
M&A helps companies jump patent grant rank, Capital One soars








More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test