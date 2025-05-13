Can Sözer is a partner at Esin Attorney Partnership, where he specialises in IP, IT law, international trade law, and ESG matters, and co-heads the fintech team. With 15 years of experience, he has played a significant role in fostering D&I both within his firm and the wider legal community. As the founder of the D&I team, he has been instrumental in embedding these values into the firm’s culture. His leadership has driven a range of D&I initiatives, including the creation of internal policies that support gender equality, LGBTQ+ inclusion, and disability awareness. Sözer has also overseen the firm’s participation in various social responsibility projects, such as aid for earthquake-affected areas and support for women’s entrepreneurship. Under his guidance, Esin Attorney Partnership has won numerous accolades and been recognised for its gender-neutral recruitment practices and LGBTQ+ advocacy. Sözer has also played a key role in advancing LGBTQ+ visibility, with the firm proudly displaying a rainbow flag each Pride Month since 2015, and hosting events that promote inclusion.