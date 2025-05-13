Brienne-Terril

Brienne Terrill has built a strong career in multiple law firms including Fox Rothschild and Troutman Pepper Locke. Her expertise covers IP strategy, with a focus on the technology and financial services sectors. Terril is an active speaker and panelist; her speaking topics range from IP monetisation to responsible AI and patent fundamentals.A committed advocate for diversity and inclusion, Terril has played a key role in promoting women’s participation in innovation. At BNY, she has advanced female representation in the Patent Program through strategic outreach and educational initiatives. Her leadership includes organising an Artificial Intelligence Showcase highlighting female innovators, and moderating a World IP Day panel exploring women’s contributions to intellectual property.Prior to her current role, Terril chaired the Women’s Initiative at Fox Rothschild, where she coordinated professional development, mentorship and networking opportunities for female attorneys. Her professional memberships include the Association of Corporate Counsel, Pittsburgh Intellectual Property Law Association, International Trademark Association, and ChIPs.