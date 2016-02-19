Subscribe
19 February 2016Jurisdiction reportsPaul Sutton

US: avoiding a startup patent catastrophe

Imagine two highly technically qualified inventors—tenured PhD professors at a major US university—who jointly conceive of a novel widget and method of manufacturing it. Over several months they consider and mull over what they honestly believe are revolutionary new concepts, and thereafter they borrow money from relatives and close friends to build a proof-of-concept pilot prototype at an unused laboratory in their university.

To the joy of these relatives and friends, the pilot prototype works extremely well and establishes without doubt that the inventions are viable. Everyone involved is pleased and excited at the commercial prospects of the inventors enjoying huge potential financial rewards.

The inventors, following their proof-of-concept success, set about seeking to improve on the efficiency of their concept in order to reduce the costs of production and implementation. This improvement effort extends over a 12-month period with additional successes. At that point, the inventors decide to protect their original concepts via patents, as well as the efficiency improvements achieved.

With further money from friends and relatives, they retain patent counsel with instructions to conduct a preliminary patentability search and, if the results are favourable, to file a provisional patent application covering their new widget and its unique method of manufacture.

Armed with a patent application, the inventors form a corporation under which to commercialise their product and seek and obtain enthusiastic equity investors who finance a production facility. A sizable inventory of widgets is produced and stockpiled.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones