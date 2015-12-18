Subscribe
18 December 2015Jurisdiction reportsThomas Schmidt and Izaan van der Merwe

The IP implications of the new South African cyber bill

Although covering a wide range of topics and activities, the bill signposts a number of significant developments in the cybersphere and carries with it important implications for intellectual property law in South Africa.

The purpose of the bill is to create offences and impose penalties relating to cyber crime. The means for doing this contemplated in the bill are numerous, wide-ranging and somewhat convoluted. Accordingly, we will limit ourselves to discussing only those sections that directly concern IP.

Our legal approach to copyright has recently become the recipient of many proposed amendments—not only from the bill in question, but also from the earlier Copyright Amendment Bill 2015. The first and foremost of these is the introduction of criminal sanctions for the sale, offer for download, distribution or ‘making available’ of copyrighted material by the bill in question. These sanctions include a fine and/or imprisonment of up to three years.

The aforementioned sanctions are further extended to anyone convicted of harbouring or concealing the offender, with a fine and/or imprisonment of up to two years. As ‘distribute’ is not defined within the bill itself the ordinary meaning thereof, ie, ‘to hand or share out to a number of recipients’ is read into the bill.

The Copyright Amendment Bill does not address copyright infringement in the cybersphere in such explicit terms as in the bill in question. Rather, it addresses the issue by creating provisions relating to technological protection measures of copyrighted work. The bill thus supplements the existing Copyright Act No. 98 1978 with a criminalising provision catering specifically for the infringement of copyright via the internet and the tools it provides to would-be copyright infringers.

The penalty provision in the existing Copyright Act is a general provision relating to the dealing of works protected by copyright which are infringed. This umbrella provision is couched in terms that possibly allow for the reading-in of cyber crime-related offences. This may accordingly, in our view, create an untenable tension between multiple pieces of legislation, as the bill is fraught with contradictions not only with regard to other sections but also to other core legislation.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India