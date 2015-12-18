Subscribe
18 December 2015Jurisdiction reportsValentina Orlova

Russia: IP rules and regulations updated

Rospatent prepared an extensive package of documents. Among these were administrative regulations describing in detail the internal administrative procedures, the actions that Rospatent carries out, the deadlines for them to be implemented, and the decisions taken and documents executed in the context of such procedures.

Alongside the administrative regulations a series of rules has been developed. These determine the regime under which Rospatent will deal with applicants or right owners and other interested parties. They also set out the contents needed for documents if various legally significant actions are to be performed. The set of documents includes legal regulations containing technical requirements for the execution of documents, and regulations determining the form in which the documents should be issued. The rules also stipulate the amount of information required for patents and certificates and state registers of protected IP items.

The documents of the greatest interest are those related to trademarks, collective trademarks, and well-known trademarks, as well as those governing relationships when disputes concerning IP protection are examined under an administrative procedure. This interest is due to trademarks currently being actively used to individualise the goods and services of right owners, and also in the context of such goods and services being licensed.

The regulation of relationships relating to trademarks is implemented by regulations that Rospatent adopted between 2000 and 2003.

The new legal regulations relating to trademarks have set deadlines for administrative procedures to be completed. Following on from the rules of the Russian civil code, they regulate in detail the procedure and conditions for any persons to familiarise themselves with any materials from trademark applications and for applications to be published. The new regulations have established requirements for consent letters, stating in particular that these should be subject to no time limit and be irrevocable. Further to the code, they have also added requirements for the protection of applied-for marks.

There have been updates to the current rules on Rospatent’s activity in the area of supervising and exercising control over the legal protection and use of results of IP activity created using funds appropriated from the federal budget.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif