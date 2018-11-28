Subscribe
istock-530334709-beyhanyazar
28 November 2018Jurisdiction reportsAlvin Boey

Malaysia jurisdiction report: ASEAN becomes more innovative every year

It is therefore no surprise to see that ASEAN countries have been climbing up the ranks in terms of innovation capabilities, as seen in the Global Innovation Index (GII) for 2018. The most noteworthy mentions are Singapore’s rising from seventh spot in 2017 to fifth; Malaysia’s climbing from 37th spot in 2017 to 35th, and Thailand’s breaking into the top 50 for the first time, going from 51st to 44th.

Singapore, the highest ranked country within the ASEAN region, performed well in this year’s GII, especially in the indicators of government effectiveness and foreign direct investment outflows. Malaysia, the next-best ranked ASEAN country, showed increases in most indicators such as human capital and research, infrastructure and business sophistication.

Thailand gained high scores for tertiary education enrolment, creative goods exports and gross domestic expenditure on R&D financed by business. Notable mentions within the ASEAN region are countries such as Vietnam, moving up two ranks to 45th spot, and Indonesia which moved up two ranks to 85th.

Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia have been exemplary in their efforts to boost their innovation capabilities and the results are evident, with these countries climbing up the rankings and getting closer to Asian powerhouses such as Singapore, Japan and Korea.

It would benefit these countries to emulate Singapore in its fierce dedication in driving innovation.

Daren Tang, the chief executive of the Intellectual Property of Singapore (IPOS), has said: “Innovation is becoming a driving force in our economy and globally. The GII 2018 accolade supports the advancement of Singapore’s IP and innovation agenda.

“Being ranked fifth in a credible global study gives greater impetus for our enterprises and entrepreneurs to keep using innovation and leveraging their intangible assets to grow from Singapore to the world.”

China’s rise

China has finally joined the mostly Western countries-dominated top 20 in this year’s GII, in 17th spot. World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) director general, Francis Gurry, has said, “China’s rapid rise reflects a strategic direction set from the top leadership to developing world-class capacity in innovation and to moving the structural basis of the economy to more knowledge-intensive industries that rely on innovation to maintain competitive advantage.”

It is surely only a matter of time until China finally breaks into the elusive top 10. Can Malaysia and the rest of the improving ASEAN countries catch up with this upward trajectory shown by China?

The findings in the GII are published annually by a combined effort of Cornell University, INSEAD and WIPO. This collection of data metrics and stringent analysis is carried out based on 81 composite indicators for 126 economies in determining the level of innovation and the efforts in driving innovation.

It is certainly encouraging to observe the rise of ASEAN countries and it bodes well for the region’s efforts to be the next economic powerhouse. It is no secret that innovation is a crucial driver of economic progress and plays a key role in accelerating economic growth. To be competitive, countries need to be vigorous in their efforts to drive innovation. where innovation takes centre stage in economic policy-making.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden
How to combat malicious trademark applications in China
Protecting trademarks in DRC
WIPR reports from INTA’s Annual Meeting
Empowering marginalised communities with IP