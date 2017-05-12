Subscribe
12 May 2017Jurisdiction reportsStephen Yang

iPhone 6 cleared of design patent infringement

On March 24, 2017, the Beijing Intellectual Property Court ruled on a case in which Apple Computer Trading (Shanghai), a subsidiary of Apple, and Beijing Zoomflight Telecommunications Equipment had sued the Beijing Intellectual Property Office and Shenzhen Baili Marketing Services as a third party. The court’s decision revoked an administrative ruling by the office and affirmed that Apple Shanghai and Zoomflight did not infringe Baili’s design patent at issue.

Baili owns Chinese design patent ZL201430009113.9, titled “Mobile Phone (100C)”. Baili filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Office and alleged that Apple Shanghai and Zoomflight infringed the design patent by selling and offering to sell the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. On May 10, 2016, the office made an administrative decision that supported Baili’s position and ordered Apple Shanghai to stop selling the phones, and Zoomflight to stop selling and offering to sell them.

Apple Shanghai and Zoomflight both instituted administrative actions against the office’s decision, claiming both the procedure used to come to that decision and its findings were wrong. The companies requested that the Beijing Intellectual Property Court revoke this decision and at the same time affirm that Apple Shanghai and Zoomflight did not infringe Baili’s design patent.

One of the points of dispute was whether there was a legal basis in an administrative lawsuit for Apple Shanghai’s and Zoomflight’s request for affirmation of non-infringement. In the ruling, the court stated that the decision of the Beijing Intellectual Property Office on the design patent dispute is an administrative adjudication on a civil dispute.

It added that, according to article 61.1 of the Administrative Procedure Law, the court may handle Apple Shanghai’s and Zoomflight’s request for confirmation of non-infringement, ie, a civil dispute, in this administrative lawsuit.

The court further stated that the administrative adjudication should be an administrative act by application, not an administrative act ex officio. It said the office violated the principle of administration by law by adding Apple Shanghai as a co-respondent ex officio, as Baili did not file such a request and Apple Shanghai only requested to participate as a third party in the proceeding.

Moreover, Apple Shanghai had filed a request for invalidating Baili’s design patent covering its mobile phone (100C) on March 30, 2015 with the Patent Re-examination Board (PRB). The PRB, in its decision No. 27878, decided to maintain the design patent as valid. The findings in this decision may have had an impact on the office’s ruling, but the Beijing Intellectual Property Office did not hear comments from relevant parties regarding the PRB’s decision and therefore violated the principle of hearing.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary
Is the US clampdown on bad faith TMs creating collateral damage?
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
Global trademarks set to surpass 100 million by 2026
Catching low-number copycats
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden