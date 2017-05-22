Subscribe
23 May 2017Jurisdiction reportsElena Rossetti

Interpreting the concept of equivalence

Rulings of the Italian Supreme Court on patentability of intermediate products and infringement by equivalence in the chemical field are infrequent. These two topics were brought under the spotlight in a decision by the court on December 2, 2016 in Industriale Chimica v Bayer Pharma.

Bayer Pharma owns the Italian portion of European patent EP918791, which claims a new process to produce drospirenone, an antiprogestinic drug used in hormone therapy. Bayer’s process is characterised by the synthesis of a stable intermediate product, called Idrox, which is subsequently catalytically oxidised to drospirenone by a ruthenium salt.

Industriale Chimica owns the Italian portion of European patent EP1828222, which claims a process to produce drospirenone in which the same intermediate Idrox is produced and catalytically oxidised to the end product, with the process making use of the organic compound Tempo as an oxidation catalyst instead of a ruthenium salt.

In its decision, the Italian Supreme Court confirmed the ruling of the Court of Appeal of Torino, which declared that the process of the ‘791 patent was infringed by equivalence by the process of ‘222. It held that claim 2 of the ‘791 patent, directed to the intermediate product, was invalid.

Infringement by equivalence

According to article 52 of the Italian Industrial Property Code, which implemented in the national law the Protocol of Interpretation of article 69 of the European Patent Convention (EPC), in determining the scope of protection conferred by the claims, due account shall be taken of any element which is equivalent to an element specified in the claims.

In its ruling, the Italian Supreme Court substantially confirmed the case law according to which infringement by equivalence must be assessed with regard to the inventive concept underlying the patented invention (the “heart of the patented invention”), which in the present case was identified by the court in the production of a stable intermediate—Idrox—from which the drospirenone can be derived.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Unitary Patent entices 27,500 registrations with SMEs making up a third
‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary
Fed Circ revives patent suits against Nokia, ADVA, and Cisco
A likelihood of confusion: similar facts, different trademark decisions
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden
How to combat malicious trademark applications in China