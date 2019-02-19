Subscribe
shutterstock_602850659_proximastudio
19 February 2019Jurisdiction reportsJens Künzel

Germany jurisdiction report: Letters with a profit motive

In most cases, warning letters are sent by attorneys at law. That might be appropriate since matters of infringement are often not easy to evaluate, but attorneys do not work without pay, and here the trouble starts.

For a long time, German courts have held that the “necessary” legal costs for the attorney who has prepared and sent a warning letter must be reimbursed by the addressee of the warning letter if the claims asserted are well founded. While this rule seems justifiable in principle, some creditors and lawyers have come up with ways to abuse it in order to generate as much reimbursement of legal costs as possible.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden
How to combat malicious trademark applications in China
Protecting trademarks in DRC
Exclusive: WIPR Insights launches inaugural Germany TM Rankings