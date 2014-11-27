Subscribe
27 November 2014Jurisdiction reportsStephen Yang

China to establish specialised IP courts

Preparation work has been underway ever since and it is believed that the three specialised IP courts will be set up by the end of the year.

Since the very first IP tribunal was established in a Beijing court in 1993, IP tribunals have been established at the Supreme People’s Court, 32 high people’s courts, more than 400 intermediate people’s courts and more than 100 designated basic people’s courts throughout China. There are currently about 3,000 specialised IP judges in China.

However, in the Chinese court system, IP civil cases, such as infringement cases, are heard in IP tribunals; IP administrative cases, such as appeals against the Patent Re-examination Board’s decisions, are heard in administrative tribunals. IP criminal cases are heard in criminal tribunals.

"The president of a specialised IP court is appointed by the local People’s Congress where the respective specialised IP court is located."

Although seven high people’s courts, 74 intermediate people’s courts and 80 basic people’s courts have been running a pilot programme that brings together judges from all three tribunals in their respective courts to form a collegiate bench in the IP tribunal for an IP civil case that involves civil or criminal action, there are still problems.

These include a varied level of expertise across different courts regarding patents, integrated circuit layout designs, new plant varieties, and software.  Inconsistent standards are being adopted in different courts, there is evidence of local protectionism in some courts, and there are multiple rounds of litigation.

According to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress’s resolution, the specialised IP courts have jurisdiction over the first instance of IP civil cases and the first instance of IP administrative cases regarding patents, new plant varieties and integrated circuit layout designs, as well as technical knowhow.

Specifically, the specialised IP court in Beijing has jurisdiction over the first instance of administrative lawsuits which are appeals against decisions of administrative departments under the State Council, such as the State Intellectual Property Office and the Patent Re-examination Board, regarding the grant or validity of IP rights. The three specialised IP courts have territorial jurisdiction across regions in China, and in the first three years after their establishment this cross-region territorial jurisdiction may first be achieved in the respective province or municipality under the central government where a specialised IP court is located.

The specialised IP courts also hear appeals against decisions in trademark and copyright civil or administrative lawsuits made by the first instance basic people’s court in the municipality where the respective IP court is located.

Appeals against decisions made by specialised IP courts are heard by the high people’s court where the respective specialised IP court is located.

The specialised IP courts will be supervised by the Supreme People’s Court, the high people’s court where the respective specialised IP court is located and also by the Procuratorate, the national agency responsible for prosecution and investigation.

The president of a specialised IP court is appointed by the local People’s Congress where the respective specialised IP court is located. The vice president of a specialised IP court, chiefs of tribunals and adjudicating judges, and members of adjudicating committees will be named by the president of the respective specialised IP court and appointed by the local People’s Congress. The specialised IP court reports to the Standing Committee of the local People’s Congress where the respective specialised IP court is located. The Supreme People’s Court reports on the implementation of the IP courts to the National People’s Congress after three years.

Establishing three specialised IP courts is just a small step towards the reform of the IP litigation system. There is still no national patent appeal court like the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in the US.

Stephen Yang is a partner and patent attorney at Peksung Intellectual Property. He can be contacted at: yyong@peksung.com

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary
Is the US clampdown on bad faith TMs creating collateral damage?
CrossFit’s trademark invalidation bid fails in Singapore
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
Global trademarks set to surpass 100 million by 2026
Catching low-number copycats
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope