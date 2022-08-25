Subscribe
Claudio Balboni

AC Milan’s trademark defeat: a misfire over meaning

Most of the IP world knows what happened in case T-353/20. Many IP newsletters, blog posts, and articles spoke about the fact that the Sixth Chamber of the General Court of the European Union had rejected the registration of the figurative European Union trademark application in the name of the world-famous football club AC Milan, in connection with stationery items.

This was due to the presence of the earlier German word mark “Milan” registered by InterES Handels- und Dienstleistungs Gesellschaft.

The sentence, which was passed down on 10 November 2021, clearly and indisputably applies all the well-known principles used to assess whether two trademarks are in conflict or not.

Nevertheless, from my point of view, it would have been important to go further and to consider real-life situations.

Tackling ‘conceptual’ similarity

The applied-for trademark is the device logo of AC Milan, which is surely recognisable for the majority of EU consumers.

Everybody knows the AC Milan Football Club. Moreover, most people will recognise the AC Milan logo, even non-soccer fans, like me.

Soccer is probably the most popular sport in Europe, in fact this sport has become more than just a game. Its reach can be seen in societies at large, in politics and in economies.

In the decision under consideration, in point 114, the Court affirmed that “the applicant’s argument based on the alleged reputation of the mark applied for is entirely irrelevant” because “only the reputation of the earlier mark, and not that of the mark applied for, must be taken into account” (point 113).

The error in the above reasoning lies in the fact that in the present case it would not even be necessary to invoke the “reputation” of the applied for mark, as the issue can and must be resolved merely based on the global assessment of the risk of confusion.

This global assessment must also be made by taking into account the “conceptual” similarity of the signs.

Trademarks
AC Milan mark survives Marriott opposition
19 June 2019   Hotel owner Marriott Worldwide has failed in its bid to block a trademark registration owned by Italian football club AC Milan, following a ruling of the EU General Court.
Copyright
Zlatan Ibrahimović rebukes EA Sports in image rights row
4 December 2020   AC Milan footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović has hit out at FIFA and video game developer EA Sports for allegedly profiting from his image rights without permission.


Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024   Federal Cartel Office says alliance of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, VW and ThyssenKrupp can go ahead | To avoid sanctions, the car makers must focus negotiations on SEPs that can be applied in other industries—not just automotive.
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

