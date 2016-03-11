Subscribe
rvlsoft-shutterstock-com-3-google-1
11 March 2016

Judge hands travel app third chance to show Google infringed copyright

Travel app maker PhantomAlert has been given a third chance to show Google-owned Waze infringed its copyright after a US court accepted that its Points of Interest database qualifies for copyright protection.

On Tuesday, March 8, the US District Court of for the Northern District of California ruled that the travel app demonstrated that its database that details areas which may adversely affect drivers showed  “sufficient originality” to qualify for protection.

In a previous order from the court handed down in December, Judge Joseph Spero said PhantomAlert failed to demonstrate that the database was not just a record of factual locations.

The travel app then submitted a first amended complaint (FAC) which showed evidence of categorisation of certain locations, which Spero said went “beyond the mere mechanical grouping of data as such, for example, the alphabetical, chronological, or sequential listings of data”.

But while Spero said the Points of Interest database is copyrightable, he said PhantomAlert’s FAC fell short of showing infringement.

“What is notably lacking in the FAC are any specific factual allegations reflecting that any of these original features appear in the Waze application,” he said.

The travel app, which was established in 2008,  sued Waze in September. In 2010, Waze contacted PhantomAlert about collaborating on developing a database of travel locations, but PhantomAlert declined the offer.

Google acquired Waze for $1 billion in 2013.

PhantomAlert has been handed an additional 30 days to file a second amended complaint. After the new complaint is filed, Waze has 30 days to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

This article was first published on  Trademarks and Brands Online.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation