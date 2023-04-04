John Lewis defeats children’s author in fiery dragon dispute

UK High Court finds in favour of retailer in dispute over Christmas TV ad | Judge censures author for publicising her allegations prior to trial | Evidence ‘fails to satisfy’ judge that copying occurred.

UK retailer John Lewis has prevailed in a copyright dispute brought by a self-published children’s author over one of its popular Christmas adverts.

Author Fay Evans brought a claim against John Lewis Partnership (JLP) and its creative agency adam&eveDDB in November 2021, following the release of its Excitable Edgar commercial in the run up to Christmas 2019.

The defendants filed a “rare” counterclaim, alleging that Evans had publicised her dispute for “maximum impact”.

Following a trial in January, Judge Melissa Clarke delivered her judgment at the High Court of England and Wales yesterday, Monday 3 April, finding no evidence of copying.

Judge Clarke accused Evans of “using JLP’s Christmas adverts each year as a hook to gain more publicity to raise her profile as an author and drive book sales, rather than because there was anything particularly newsworthy about these proceedings to report at the time”.

Conceptual comparisons

Evans, who has to date published three books, claimed that the retailer’s advert bore a “striking similarity” to her debut picture book, Fred The Fire-Sneezing Dragon, which she self-published in September 2017.

The book is an illustrated rhyming tale about a small green dragon called Fred that causes chaos with his uncontrollable fire breathing. Fred is scorned by the humans around him, until he cooks food “to perfection” with his fire.

John Lewis' advert features a small, fire-sneezing dragon called Excitable Edgar, whose presence to the humans around him is alarming until he wins their approval by cooking a Christmas pudding with his fire.

At around the same time as the ad was released, the retailer published an accompanying spin-off book called Excitable Edgar, along with a soft toy called Edgar, and sold in John Lewis shops and in Waitrose supermarkets—both of which are UK chains owned by John Lewis Partnership.

Evans argued that someone on John Lewis’ creative team must have seen her book and copied elements of the dragon and the plotline.

However, the defendants produced evidence of a concept first conceived by adam&eve in 2016, before the publication of Evans’ book.

Evans began to publicise the matter on social media and on her website, and gathered public support via an online petition. The story was also reported in national and local press.

In December 2020, she sent a cease-and-desist letter to John Lewis, which subsequently provided documentary evidence that adam&eve had conceived the idea a year before her book was published.

But Evans commenced legal proceedings against John Lewis and adam&eve a year later, seeking an injunction restraining the defendants from running the ad and publishing Excitable Edgar, plus damages and legal costs.

The defendants filed a counterclaim, seeking a declaration of non-infringement and a publicity order, alleging that Evans had timed her publicity of the alleged infringement to coincide with the launch of John Lewis’ Christmas adverts for “maximum impact”, according to the court document.

A ‘creature of myth’

Delivering her judgment, Judge Melissa Clarke pointed out that: “The dragon is a creature of myth, dating back to ancient times and found in cultures across the world.”

“The idea of dragons sneezing and breathing fire, and that such fire can be put to useful purposes…is therefore very old indeed,” she added.

Clarke went on to say that evidence from the defendants’ witnesses “sets out how serious allegations of copyright infringement are to those working in the creative industries, and how they feel that their individual reputations, and those of the parties and other creatives involved, have been tarnished by the claimant’s allegations. I understand their concerns.”

Praising the creative teams behind the John Lewis ad, Judge Clarke said: “I have been extremely impressed by the professionalism, thoroughness, care and creativity disclosed in the evidence of all those involved in the creation of the 2019 advert and Excitable Edgar.

“They each appear to be at the very top of their game in their respective industries, and I consider they exit this litigation without the slightest hint or shadow of a stain on their creative integrity.”

‘Rare’ counterclaim

Andy Lee, a partner at Brandsmiths—which acted for Evans—told WIPR: “We are surprised at the outcome given the nature of the witness and documentary evidence during the proceedings. However, we respect the Judge’s decision.

“Ms Evans is also happy that copyright was found to subsist in her work, a point fought by the defendants but conceded at the end of the trial. Ms Evans is looking forward to writing more original stories for children and developing Fred The Musical, ready for its premiere in July 2023 at the Liverpool Theatre Festival.”

Oliver Fairhurst is a partner at Lewis Silkin, which represented John Lewis and adam&eve. He noted in a blog that the defendants referred to a 2004 case, IPC Media v Highbury-Leisure, where the judge had warned that: “In copyright cases, chipping away and ignoring all the bits which are undoubtedly not copied may result in the creation of an illusion of copying in what is left”.

“The idea being that if one focuses too much on the similarities, and ignores the overall context, two works can appear more similar than they really are,” wrote Fairhurst.

Commenting on the defendant’s counterclaim against Evans, he wrote: “Such counterclaims are rare, especially in copyright cases. In fact, we are not aware of any such counterclaims ever having been made, let alone being successful.

“The defendants were, in effect, asking the court to correct some of the damage caused by Ms Evans’ media campaign.”

Fairhurst added: “While the judge said she did not have any ‘material concerns’ about most of Ms Evans’ evidence, she did find her evidence ‘very unconvincing’ on the issue of her publicity.

“At the trial, the judge had probed Evans on the timing of her press releases, finding that Evans ‘was using JLP’s Christmas adverts each year as a hook to gain more publicity to raise her profile as an author and drive book sales’."

Importance of evidence

Commenting on the case, David Fyfield, senior associate at Mewburn Ellis, said: “The court's decision illustrates again that the existence of similarities in the plotline between two stories is not enough to give rise to copyright infringement.”

Noting the judge’s findings relating to evidence presented by both parties, he added: “The case demonstrates the importance of creative teams maintaining a careful record of how new works are conceived and developed, to help defeat unwarranted claims of copyright infringement.

“Having been burned by previous allegations of infringement, the agency in this instance even carried out a detailed search, before the advert was released, to ensure that the story was not too similar to any earlier publications. This involved reviewing 90 children’s books involving dragons, as part of their due diligence process.

“The judge thought that the claimant’s case regarding the defendants’ access to her story book was so weak that it was extremely unlikely that anyone involved with the advert or related story book had access to it at all.”

Fyfield added that the case also serves as a warning to those who think their work may have been infringed.

“Mere similarity is not enough—there has to be actual copying, and unless the nature of the copied material gives rise to a presumption of copying you will need to prove that the other side referred to your work.

“In addition, airing unproven allegations in the media, an approach which is quite often utilised where an individual or small business faces off against a large business like John Lewis, can ultimately have important adverse consequences.”