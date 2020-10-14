Subscribe
shutterstock_685203088_esfera
14 October 2020Rory O'Neill

Ireland abolishes IP tax incentive

Ireland has introduced a surprise change to its IP tax regime as part of its annual budget, which was unveiled by the country’s coalition government yesterday, October 13.

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe told parliament yesterday that companies that move IP out of Ireland or sell it after holding it for five years will face a balancing charge.

Previously, this charge did not apply to IP that had been in trade for less than five years. Donohoe said the move was not expected to lead to any significant short-term boost in revenue, but would “ensure that Ireland’s tax regime for IP is fully in line with international best practice”.

The rules will only apply to future IP acquisitions and new IP moved to Ireland. A statement from global accounting firm Deloitte said the changes could make Ireland less attractive for IP investment: “Whilst this gives certainty to taxpayers with respect to existing intangible assets and puts intangible assets on an equal footing with plant and machinery assets, the ability to dispose/cease to use the intangible asset after a five year period and incur no balancing charge was an attractive feature of Ireland’s IP regime and as such, the removal of same may have some level of impact on future IP investment into Ireland.”

Ireland has previously faced criticism in Europe over its generous corporate taxation regime, which carries more incentives than many other EU member states.

The government is participating in talks at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) over changes to its corporate taxation rules.

Donohoe also confirmed that the government was extending its Knowledge Development Box scheme, which grants a tax rebate for R&D-related assets including IP, until the end of 2022.

Under the scheme, profits from qualifying assets are taxed at 6.25%, compared to the standard 12.5% corporate tax rate.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Lawyers keenly-awaiting Arthrex showdown

Canadian government appoints chair of Copyright Board

Trump moves to penalise e-commerce sites over counterfeits

SCOTUS agrees to hear Arthrex

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
UEFA wins piracy injunction at Irish High Court
30 September 2020   European football authority UEFA has won an injunction in Ireland requiring internet service providers to block illegal match streams.
Copyright
CJEU rules on Irish royalties row
8 September 2020   Member states are not free to make their own rules as to who qualifies for royalties when sound recordings of performance are played in public or broadcast, according to the Court of Justice of the European Union.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Growing a world-class IP practice
Marks & Clerk set for trial in ‘secret commissions’ case after appeal rejected
Ireland confirms UPC vote delay but remains ‘laser-focused’ on membership
Ireland set to stall UPC vote in ‘regrettable development’
UK primed for IP-backed finance, say WIPO and UKIPO
IP teams need to navigate ‘massive transformation’ in 2024, says study
Milan firm hires 15-strong team from Orrick
UPC trends to watch out for