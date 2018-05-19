IP Down Under: Defense at the Border

“As a country with no land borders and a finite number of well-policed importation points, we are in a good position to regulate imports,” says Patricia Kelly, Director General of IP Australia. She notes that border protection measures play a crucial role in stemming the flow of sometimes dangerous counterfeit goods into Australia.

“Counterfeiting is a serious issue with real consequences for businesses and consumers,” adds Ms. Kelly, who took over as Director General in 2013, following a decade as Deputy Secretary in Australia’s Department of Industry and Science.