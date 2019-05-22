INTA and Kenya’s Anti Counterfeit Authority Sign Memorandum of Understanding

INTA and Kenya’s Anti Counterfeit Authority (ACA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on May 20, during the Annual Meeting. The MoU is the culmination of years of collaboration between the two organizations. It will guide their future cooperation in areas that include trainings for customs and enforcement officials, the promotion of INTA’s Unreal Campaign, and the organization of anticounterfeiting-focused workshops and seminars.

ACA is the leading entity within the Kenyan government, established under the Anti-Counterfeit Act 2008 as a state corporation with the mandate to enlighten and inform the public on matters relating to counterfeiting; combat counterfeiting, trade, and other dealings in counterfeit goods; devise and promote training programs to combat counterfeiting; and coordinate with national, regional, or international organizations involved in combating counterfeiting. In order to support ACA’s efforts, INTA’s Anticounterfeiting Committee—Middle East and Africa Subcommittee has provided input on key documents and strategies.

Prior to signing the MoU with ACA, INTA President David Lossignol and INTA CEO Etienne San de Acedo had a bilateral meeting with a high-level delegation from the Kenyan National Assembly, led by Honorable Justin Muturi, a Member of Parliament and Speaker of the National Assembly.

During the meeting, Hon. Muturi announced the launch of Kenya’s Intellectual Property/Trademark Caucus. The Caucus will be a tool to foster the promotion and protection of intellectual property rights.