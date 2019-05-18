Look for all the Extras Around the Convention Center

Look over there … and over there … and over there! All around the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center (BCEC), individuals and groups are populating booths, counters, and hallways to communicate valuable information or showcase exciting activities going on during the 141st Annual Meeting.

To start with, INTA’s Information and CLE Counter is the go-to spot to find out anything you need to know about the Annual Meeting, Continuing Legal Education (CLE), the Association, and the city of Boston. If you need help with downloading the mobile app, this is the right place as well; the INTA event app is available from Apple App and Google Play stores. The Information Counter is located in Exhibit Level-Hall A lobby.

In addition, Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau volunteers—identifiable in red coats and vests—also are scattered around the BCEC to help guide registrants, from providing restaurant recommendations to transportation tips to souvenir suggestions. You have questions? They have the answers!

If you want a souvenir of your time in Boston or want to let others know that you’re at the 2019 Annual Meeting, take advantage of several interactive spots around the BCEC.

First, participate in INTA's "Belonging to INTA Means..." marketing campaign by jotting down on a sticky note one or more words that capture what membership means to you, and then posting it on the designated wall. You can find the "Belonging to INTA Means..." Wall in Exhibit Level-Hall B1. Don't forget to take a photo and post it to social media with the official hashtag, #INTA2019.