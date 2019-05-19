Subscribe
shutterstock_1020099571_by-vasilchenko-nikita
19 May 2019

Canada Prepares to Implement Its New Trademark Regime

As part of a push to fully modernize Canada’s intellectual property (IP) system, three key IP treaties will enter into force in the country on June 17: the Singapore Treaty on the Law of Trademarks (the Singapore Treaty); the Madrid Protocol; and the Nice Agreement Concerning the International Classification of Goods and Services for the Purposes of the Registration of Marks (the Nice Agreement).

"Making the Canadian trademark system more robust and modern was guided by a commitment to simplify and harmonize."

Canada’s government agreed to accede to these treaties in February 2014, and changes to the country’s Trade-marks Act that are necessary to facilitate that accession received royal assent on June 19, 2014. Additional amendments to the Patent Act, Trade-marks Act, and Industrial Design Act that will further modernize the IP system received royal assent on June 23, 2015 and will also take effect on the 17th.

The goal of these changes is to provide businesses, especially Canadian businesses, with access to the global trademark system and to reduce bureaucracy and administrative burden, says Mesmin Pierre, Director General of the Trademarks Branch at the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO).

“Making the Canadian trademark system more robust and modern was guided by a commitment to simplify and harmonize and to ensure that the Register of Trademarks accurately reflects the Canadian marketplace,” Mr. Pierre says.

CIPO worked hard to ensure that old requirements that unnecessarily delayed applications were struck down and notable amendments include:

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright