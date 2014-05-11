Subscribe
12 May 2014

INTA 2014: New gTLD update from IP constituency

The head of ICANN's IP constituency has told attendees at INTA's annual meeting to “pay attention” to pending changes to the oversight of ICANN.

Kristina Rosette, of counsel at Covington & Burling LLP, was providing an update on the new generic top-level domains (gTLDs) in one of the opening sessions today, May 12, at the meeting in Hong Kong.

Before advising on brand protection strategies, Rosette discussed the importance of the US government's decision to walk away from the contract with ICANN that allows it to oversee the organisation.

The government has said ICANN should find a suitable replacement by consulting the 'multistakeholder community' but that it will not accept any governments or intergovernmental organisations taking over.

Despite this, Rosette explained, some parts of the press have characterised the government's decision as “giving up some of the internet”.

She encouraged trademark owners to participate in the discussions about replacing the US government, and that “if you or your clients depend on the DNS [domain name system], this matters to you”.

“If you're not paying attention, I suggest you do,” she added.

Moving on to protecting trademarks in the new gTLDs, Rosette said it is incumbent on lawyers to choose the appropriate strategy, although a particularly useful and cost-effective one is to “work backwards”.

This requires assessing the applied-for addresses, deciding which are the most relevant from both a defensive and offensive viewpoint, and then identifying what the rights protection requirements are at the registry.

She added that, to date, 49 cases have been filed under the Uniform Rapid Suspension System (URS), a new system designed to tackle cybersquatting more quickly than the existing Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy.

Of those cases, the US-based National Arbitration Forum has handled 46, and brand owners have prevailed in about 78 percent of them, which “is not as many as I thought at this time”, said Rosette.

One of the main lessons to learn about the URS is that complainants must demonstrate clear and convincing evidence of cybersquatting, she added.

The INTA conference runs from May 11 to 14.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
GlobalBlock provides new options for domain blocking
Global adoption of dotBrand domains
Launch of new gTLDs moves a step closer as ICANN approves plan
Fed Circuit rejects domain registry’s .sucks appeal
Domains survey: top challenges, goals, and the impact of the pandemic
In the spotlight: Cooperating with the TMCH
ICANN axes three gTLD applications