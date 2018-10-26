Subscribe
26 October 2018

Holland & Knight hires IP lawyer from Reed Smith

US law firm Holland & Knight this week hired IP, cybersecurity and data privacy lawyer Mark Francis from Reed Smith.

Francis has focused his career on cybersecurity and information governance, technical controls, cross-border data transfers and US privacy laws.

He also represents clients in IP litigation in federal courts throughout the US and has experience advising them on data and IP agreements, and technology transfers.

In addition, Francis counsels clients on US and global data breaches and other security-related incidents across a number of industries. Francis has experience representing his clients in regulatory and state attorney general investigations and data breach class actions.

“I am very pleased to welcome Mark to the firm,” said Christopher Kelly, head of Holland & Knight’s litigation section.

“His strong technology background, which includes both cyber and IP, has allowed him to develop a sophisticated practice that enhances our capabilities in these areas."

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

US Navy donates more than $1m generated from TM sales

Place your bets: William Hill sues competitor for copyright infringement

Alibaba secures injunction in TM dispute with cryptocurrency firm

CJEU rules against wind turbine company in colour TM appeal

AIPLA 2018: A ‘new day’ for the PTAB, says Iancu

AIPLA 2018: The challenge of licensing in the IoT

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones