Holland & Knight hires IP lawyer from Reed Smith

US law firm Holland & Knight this week hired IP, cybersecurity and data privacy lawyer Mark Francis from Reed Smith.

Francis has focused his career on cybersecurity and information governance, technical controls, cross-border data transfers and US privacy laws.

He also represents clients in IP litigation in federal courts throughout the US and has experience advising them on data and IP agreements, and technology transfers.

In addition, Francis counsels clients on US and global data breaches and other security-related incidents across a number of industries. Francis has experience representing his clients in regulatory and state attorney general investigations and data breach class actions.

“I am very pleased to welcome Mark to the firm,” said Christopher Kelly, head of Holland & Knight’s litigation section.

“His strong technology background, which includes both cyber and IP, has allowed him to develop a sophisticated practice that enhances our capabilities in these areas."

