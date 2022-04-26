Subscribe
26 April 2022

Highlighting the Ongoing Discussions of SEPs in Japan at METI, the Cabinet Office, and the JPO

In Japan, there are ongoing hot debates on Standard Essential Patents (SEPs) in the various interested authorities. In this session, Takanori Abe will explore some of the latest discussions amongst government agencies, such as:

In March 2018, the Japan Patent Office (JPO) published the “Manual of ‘Hantei’ (Advisory Opinion) for an Essentiality Check”. In June 2018, the JPO published the “Guide to Licensing Negotiations involving Standard Essential Patents”.

In April 2020, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) published the “Guide to Fair Value Calculation of Standard Essential Patents for Multi-Component Products”.

In July 2021, the Intellectual Property Strategy Headquarters of the Cabinet Office published the “Intellectual Property Promotion Plan 2021” including the promotion of strategic utilisation of standards for dominant market expansion.

In July 2021, METI’s Study Group on Licensing Environment of SEPs published its Interim Report.

