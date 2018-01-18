Subscribe
istock-537837232georgeclerk
18 January 2018

Fox throws counterpunch in Muhammad Ali image bout

Fox Broadcasting has thrown a counterpunch in a $30 million image rights bout against the estate of late boxer Muhammad Ali over a promotional video that was broadcast before the Super Bowl.

In October last year, the estate accused Fox of infringing Ali’s image rights by using his name, image and likeness as the centrepiece of Fox’s three-minute video for its broadcast, in February 2017.

“The video uses Ali to define greatness and ultimately to compare the NFL legends to Ali and thus define them and the Super Bowl as ‘greatness’ too,” said the claim.

Originally filed at the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the case has now been moved to the US District Court for the Northern District of California, Oakland Division.

On Tuesday, January 16, Fox asked the court to reject the estate’s claims over the promotional video.

Fox claimed that the segment involved a First Amendment activity on a matter of public interest, as the segment paid tribute to the life and legacy of Ali, by surveying his achievements and then related his accomplishments to Super Bowl athletes.

If the judge finds that a matter of public interest is involved, Ali’s estate will need to establish a probability that it will prevail on its claims before the case moves forward.

The broadcasting company filed another motion the same day, seeking judgment on the proceedings.

In the motion, Fox claimed that the estate contends it has the right to control everything that Fox could say or show about Ali.

“If the estate’s view of the law was correct, the same result would follow for the dozens of other people whose ‘identities’ were shown in order to survey the historical events presented in the segment,” warned Fox.

The broadcaster went on to state that the law doesn’t permit public figures to censor and control what broadcasters may say about them in order to cover an important event.

According to Nathan Siegel, partner at Davis Wright Tremaine and Fox’s representative, the segment is protected as a “news, public affairs, or sports broadcast or account” under Illinois law, has publicity rights protection under California law, and the publicity rights claim is pre-empted by federal copyright law.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Content distributor goes after Twitter trademark

EU court upholds rejection of LG's 'Dual Edge' TM

Canon files IP patent infringement suit in Russia

General Court decides battle of the shoes

Top 100 tech companies outperformed S&P 500 in R&D investment 

Duane Morris promotes three IP lawyers to partner 

Dykema appoints IP director 

Bardehle Pagenberg secures Freshfields partner

Complete our  Reader Survey and tell us what you think about WIPR for a chance win a corporate subscription worth £2450.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Fox and Muhammad Ali estate settle fight over image use
18 July 2018   Fox Broadcasting and Muhammad Ali Enterprises have settled a dispute concerning the use of Ali’s image.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation