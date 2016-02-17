Subscribe
tishomir-shutterstock-fox-1
17 February 2016

Fox News settles 9/11 copyright dispute

US broadcaster Fox News Network has settled a copyright dispute with North Jersey Media Group (NJMG) centring on the alleged unauthorised posting of a 9/11 photograph on Facebook.

The parties settled the dispute on Monday, February 15, though details were not publicly disclosed.

The photograph in question, which shows three firemen raising the US flag amid the debris of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, was taken by Thomas Franklin.

Franklin was an employee of NJMG, which publishes The Record and Herald News newspapers. NJMG owns the copyright to the photograph.

The picture echoes the well-known image from the battle of Iwo Jima in 1945, which shows US soldiers lifting the US flag.

The dispute started on September 11, 2013 after Fox published the image on a Facebook page called “Justice with Judge Jeanine”, named after a show hosted by Fox presenter Jeanine Pirro.

The image was also displayed on the Facebook page of Bret Baier, another Fox broadcaster.

NJMG filed two separate lawsuits against Fox at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York alleging copyright infringement.

Fox claimed its use of the image was protected under the fair use doctrine.

The court consolidated both cases and a trial was due to take place yesterday.

Dori Ann Hanswirth, partner at law firm Hogan Lovells and representing Fox, said: "Fox and NJMG have agreed to a confidential settlement of their disputes.

"As a result of the settlement, NJMG will discontinue its copyright infringement claims against Fox."

This was first published on  Trademarks and Brands Online.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation