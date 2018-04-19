Filing Analytics: the new standard in IP business development

Thanks to the wonders of modern technology, the whole world is easily accessible via a few clicks on your computer or smartphone. With technology advancing and providing IP law firms with more resources, the opportunities to connect with potential partners and prospects across the world

are extensive.

That’s where the IP big data company Practice Insight steps in. Its business development tool, Filing Analytics, brings together billions of datasets every year from various national and international patent offices and transforms that information into one concise and user-friendly database that covers all major jurisdictions.

For example, the user can select a law firm in Japan and see how many patent applications it refers to US law firms for filing, and vice versa. The user can also view which applicants are behind the filings, and which law firms receive the referral work, including all filing details and more.