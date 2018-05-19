Fighting Fakes in Professional Sports

On Monday, find out how sports brand owners are tackling an ever-increasing volume of counterfeit merchandise, in Session IM01 Industry Breakout: Battling Counterfeit Sports Merchandise—A Multi-Jurisdictional Review, from 10:15 am to 11:30 am.

Moderator Tanya Fickenscher, Vice President and General Counsel at Major League Baseball Properties, Inc. (USA), will be joined by Helen Chen, Senior Director and Senior Legal Counsel at National Basketball Association, China (China); Anna Guix, Intellectual Property Lawyer at FC Barcelona (Spain); Victoria Loughery, Assistant Counsel at National Football League (USA); and Scott Palmer, a Partner at Sheppard Mullin (China).

Topics of discussion will include addressing and managing championship events and enforcing brand owners’ trademark rights on online platforms, including on social media.