Subscribe
mascha-tace-shutterstock-com-film-
7 July 2016

FACT celebrates successful film piracy prevention

The Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) and the Film Distributors’ Association (FDA) have celebrated successful cases of preventing illegal recordings in cinemas.

Staff at cinemas across the UK were rewarded at an event hosted by film production company Twentieth Century Fox.

The event, on Tuesday, July 5, was hosted at the company’s London office.

Staff at cinema chains Empire, Cineworld and Vue discovered 17 incidents in the last few months, all of which were reported to police. The staff members were handed a cash prize and a certificate.

According to the FACT, around 90% of pirated films are “sourced directly” from cinemas.

The organisation, along with the FDA, runs training programmes called ‘Fight Film Theft’ to provide staff with the skills needed to spot illegal recording.

Among the films that staff were able to prevent being recorded were “Deadpool”, “The Jungle Book” and “Angry Birds”.

Mark Batey, chief executive at the FDA, said: “With a bumper summer line-up full of exciting new releases to experience at the cinema, raising awareness of digital film theft, and empowering cinema staff, is a key priority to ensure the UK remains the most safe and secure environment in which to release movies.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
UK gambling body bans adverts on copyright infringing websites
19 July 2016   The UK’s Gambling Commission has introduced rules that ban gambling services from advertising on copyright infringing websites.
article
PIPCU makes arrests over illegal set-top boxes
11 August 2016   The City of London’s Police Intellectual Property Unit has arrested three people in an operation designed to stop the distribution of TV set-top boxes that had been illegally modified to stream pirated content.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Rapper beats rival as US court finds failure to fully register copyright