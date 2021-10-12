Subscribe
12 October 2021

Exploring the Key IP Challenges Related to Launching a Product Online

Launching a product can be extremely complex. It can make or break years of R&D and cost a lot of money.

No matter what the product is, be it a physical object or software technology, identifying your IP rights is extremely crucial to your business.

A landscape search at the very beginning of your product development cycle helps to identify the general state of the art in any given field.

Freedom-to-operate searches will help you anticipate litigation risks before launching your new product.

The sooner you are aware of potential infringement issues, the better. This is fundamental in assessing whether any workaround strategies are needed to manage your risks.

