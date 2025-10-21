Events schedule

Subscribe

LSPN North America - Fall 2025
21 October 2025 -  22 October 2025   San Francisco, USA   The Hyatt Regency   We’re excited to announce our LSPN North America–Fall conference is set for October 21-22 in beautiful San Francisco! Our attendee numbers increased by over 40% between 2023 and 2024, and 2025 is set to be our biggest West Coast event ever!
WIPR Trademark & Brand Protection Summit 2025
28 October 2025 -  29 October 2025   San Francisco, USA   TBC   Learn from industry leaders and network with like-minded professionals as we explore effective, practical protection & enforcement strategies for trademark owners.
LSPN Europe 2025
4 November 2025 -  4 November 2025   London, UK   TBC   LSPN Europe will bring together the industry’s leading companies to discuss how they protect and exploit their most valuable assets.
AI & IP Summit Europe 2025
11 November 2025 -  11 November 2025   London, UK   TBC   Join us for AI & IP Summit Europe on November 11, 2025, in the vibrant city of London. This premier event, brought to you by World IP Review, will gather senior IP leaders from across Europe to address the risks and benefits as AI and IP converge.
IP Service World 2025
24 November 2025 -  25 November 2025   Munich, Germany   Europe's largest IP convention & trade fair, this event offers a unique format of a comprehensive trade fair and a top-class convention with contributions from leading experts.
World IP Review Summit 2026
10 March 2026 -  11 March 2026   Chicago, USA   Doubletree by Hilton   The World IP Review Summit returns to Chicago in March 2026! Join us for a premium two-day experience exploring how IP leaders are navigating market turbulence and harnessing generative AI to drive innovation.
LSPN North America – Spring 2026
29 April 2026 -  30 April 2026   Boston, USA   LSPN North America–Spring 2026 brings together patent professionals from across Europe, America and Asia. By attending, you'll join our growing network of leading patent attorneys for another intensive two-day networking and learning experience on the East Coast.
LSPN Awards USA 2026
30 April 2026 -  30 April 2026   Boston, USA   Following the outstanding success of our inaugural awards last year, Life Sciences IP Review's LSPN Awards 2026 return to recognize and celebrate outstanding innovations, dedication, and excellence across the North American life sciences IP landscape.