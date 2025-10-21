Events schedule
Refine Search
21 October 2025 - 22 October 2025 San Francisco, USA The Hyatt Regency We’re excited to announce our LSPN North America–Fall conference is set for October 21-22 in beautiful San Francisco! Our attendee numbers increased by over 40% between 2023 and 2024, and 2025 is set to be our biggest West Coast event ever!
28 October 2025 - 29 October 2025 San Francisco, USA TBC Learn from industry leaders and network with like-minded professionals as we explore effective, practical protection & enforcement strategies for trademark owners.
4 November 2025 - 4 November 2025 London, UK TBC LSPN Europe will bring together the industry’s leading companies to discuss how they protect and exploit their most valuable assets.
11 November 2025 - 11 November 2025 London, UK TBC Join us for AI & IP Summit Europe on November 11, 2025, in the vibrant city of London. This premier event, brought to you by World IP Review, will gather senior IP leaders from across Europe to address the risks and benefits as AI and IP converge.
24 November 2025 - 25 November 2025 Munich, Germany Europe's largest IP convention & trade fair, this event offers a unique format of a comprehensive trade fair and a top-class convention with contributions from leading experts.
10 March 2026 - 11 March 2026 Chicago, USA Doubletree by Hilton The World IP Review Summit returns to Chicago in March 2026! Join us for a premium two-day experience exploring how IP leaders are navigating market turbulence and harnessing generative AI to drive innovation.
29 April 2026 - 30 April 2026 Boston, USA LSPN North America–Spring 2026 brings together patent professionals from across Europe, America and Asia. By attending, you'll join our growing network of leading patent attorneys for another intensive two-day networking and learning experience on the East Coast.
30 April 2026 - 30 April 2026 Boston, USA Following the outstanding success of our inaugural awards last year, Life Sciences IP Review's LSPN Awards 2026 return to recognize and celebrate outstanding innovations, dedication, and excellence across the North American life sciences IP landscape.