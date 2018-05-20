Enhancing IP in Africa

The creation and protection of IP rights has the potential to significantly contribute to economic diversification across Africa, and INTA has been increasing activities such as advocacy and education in efforts to explain this economic and social value across the continent.

“An IP-friendly environment is an important factor for attracting foreign investment, boosting innovation, enhancing competition, and fostering a business environment that is conducive to trade growth,” says Tat-Tienne Louembe, INTA’s Representative, Africa and the Middle East.

Mr. Louembe explains that economic diversification can—and does—happen through the protection and promotion of goods that are locally-produced and manufactured.

He believes the Association’s members are central to engagement activities across Africa. “Members are the lifeblood of INTA since, as practitioners, they are the ones dealing with IP offices, government officials, and other key actors on the ground,” he says.