Subscribe
shutterstock_575131204_kenary820
7 June 2019

DoJ charges scientists with conspiracy to steal trade secrets

The US Department of Justice ( DoJ) has charged two scientists with attempting to steal trade secrets from the Water Institute of the Gulf, a research nonprofit.

On Wednesday, June 5, the DoJ said former employees of the Water Institute, Kelin Hu and Ehab Meselhe, were caught in the act of attempting to steal trade secrets from the organisation.

Meselhe is a US citizen and Hu is a Chinese national living in the US. The pair were also charged with computer fraud and abuse.

The Water Institute focuses its study on storms, rising sea levels and other coastal threats.

One key component of its work is a “highly valuable and closely protected” computer programme which allows the institute to project how the natural environment of the Mississippi Delta will change over time.

According to the DoJ, Meselhe and Hu attempted to download this programme onto their own personal smart devices and then “misappropriate those trade secrets for their own economic benefit”.

Meselhe allegedly instructed Hu on which computer files to copy, when to copy them and how to share them with Meselhe so as to avoid being caught by the Water Institute.

Hu was attempting to download the files when he was caught in the act, according to the DoJ.

US attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana, Brandon J Fremin, said IP theft will not be tolerated, especially where the theft is from a research institution whose purpose is to best protect citizens for natural disasters.

“Businesses, universities, and many other organizations like the Water Institute invest tremendous amounts of time, talent and money in creating proprietary information to advance their various missions – they should be protected too,” Fremin added.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Nipsey Hussle’s brother rivals the Crips for ‘The Marathon Continues’ TM

Publisher brushes off cease-and-desist letter over AOC comic

DoJ to review performance rights licensing agreements

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
DoJ charges wholesaler in $20m counterfeit army gear conspiracy
30 May 2019   The US Department of Justice has charged an individual with conspiracy to manufacture and sell counterfeit clothing and other goods to the US military and government.
article
Ex-Tesla engineer admits to copying source code; denies wrongdoing
12 July 2019   A former Tesla engineer has admitted in court to uploading the source code for an electric car autopilot function, but denies stealing trade secrets.
Patents
Tech standards group’s policy chills innovation, warns DoJ antitrust chief
11 September 2020   A business review letter, which gave a group that sets technical standards the go ahead to change its policy, is being frequently misapplied and may be chilling innovation, according to the US Department of Justice.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
China sets new damages record in EV trade secrets case
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act