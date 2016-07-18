Vivien Chan
- Founding Partner
- (852) 2522 9183
- vivchan@vcclawservices.com
- www.vcclawservices.com
Vivien Chan is the founding and senior partner of Vivien Chan &Co, a Greater China law firm with offices in Hong Kong and Beijing. She has more than 40 years of experience in M&A, China direct investment, corporate services, employment, information technology, IP and related tax issues.Vivien was honored the Bronze Bauhinia Star in 2008 and Silver Bauhinia Star in 2014 by the HKSAR Government for her outstanding contributions to Hong Kong. Also, she is a Justice of the Peace and a past president of the IPBA. She is a Notary Public, a Notarial Attesting Officer in PRC, and an arbitrator at the CIETAC, the SHIAC and the SAC.Vivien received her law degree from King’s College, University of London, and is admitted as a solicitor in England and Wales, Hong Kong, Australia and Singapore. She is fluent in English, Mandarin, French and Cantonese.
Professional Highlights
Vivien Chan & Co. has developed wide range of clients and scope of services since its establishment. The firm has represented numerous Fortune 500 companies including American Airlines, Ford Motor, Yves Saint Laurent, etc. and have engaged in a broad range of commercial transactions and regulatory issues since the 1980s.
Professional Affiliations
Justice of Peace
Notary Public
Appointment by PRC National Government
Arbitrator
China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission(CIETAC)
Shanghai International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (SHIAC)
China Notarial Attesting Officer
Chairman
Estate Agents Authority 2009-2014
President
The Inter-Pacific Bar Association (IPBA) 2002-2003
Council Member & Advisory Board Member
International Bar Association (IBA) 2008-2010
Famous and Well-Known Marks committee Member
International Trademark Association (INTA)
Member
American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA)
The International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AIPPI)
Asian Patent Attorneys Association (APAA)
The Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys (CITMA)
International Federation of Intellectual Property Attorneys (FICPI)
International Bar Association (IBA)
The Inter-Pacific Bar Association (IPBA)
International Trademark Association (INTA)
MARQUES
