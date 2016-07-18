Vivien Chan is the founding and senior partner of Vivien Chan &Co, a Greater China law firm with offices in Hong Kong and Beijing. She has more than 40 years of experience in M&A, China direct investment, corporate services, employment, information technology, IP and related tax issues.Vivien was honored the Bronze Bauhinia Star in 2008 and Silver Bauhinia Star in 2014 by the HKSAR Government for her outstanding contributions to Hong Kong. Also, she is a Justice of the Peace and a past president of the IPBA. She is a Notary Public, a Notarial Attesting Officer in PRC, and an arbitrator at the CIETAC, the SHIAC and the SAC.Vivien received her law degree from King’s College, University of London, and is admitted as a solicitor in England and Wales, Hong Kong, Australia and Singapore. She is fluent in English, Mandarin, French and Cantonese.