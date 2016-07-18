Subscribe

Vivien Chan is the founding and senior partner of Vivien Chan &Co, a Greater China law firm with offices in Hong Kong and Beijing. She has more than 40 years of experience in M&A, China direct investment, corporate services, employment, information technology, IP and related tax issues.Vivien was honored the Bronze Bauhinia Star in 2008 and Silver Bauhinia Star in 2014 by the HKSAR Government for her outstanding contributions to Hong Kong. Also, she is a Justice of the Peace and a past president of the IPBA. She is a Notary Public, a Notarial Attesting Officer in PRC, and an arbitrator at the CIETAC, the SHIAC and the SAC.Vivien received her law degree from King’s College, University of London, and is admitted as a solicitor in England and Wales, Hong Kong, Australia and Singapore. She is fluent in English, Mandarin, French and Cantonese.

Professional Highlights

Vivien Chan & Co. has developed wide range of clients and scope of services since its establishment. The firm has represented numerous Fortune 500 companies including American Airlines, Ford Motor, Yves Saint Laurent, etc. and have engaged in a broad range of commercial transactions and regulatory issues since the 1980s.


Professional Affiliations

Justice of Peace

Notary Public

Appointment by PRC National Government

Arbitrator

China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission(CIETAC)

Shanghai International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (SHIAC)

China Notarial Attesting Officer

Chairman

Estate Agents Authority 2009-2014

President

The Inter-Pacific Bar Association (IPBA) 2002-2003

Council Member & Advisory Board Member

International Bar Association (IBA) 2008-2010

Famous and Well-Known Marks committee Member

International Trademark Association (INTA)

Member

American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA)

The International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AIPPI)

Asian Patent Attorneys Association (APAA)

The Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys (CITMA)

International Federation of Intellectual Property Attorneys (FICPI)

International Bar Association (IBA)

The Inter-Pacific Bar Association (IPBA)

International Trademark Association (INTA)

MARQUES

Tag Law






