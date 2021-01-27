Subscribe

Lynne Boisineau

Key details

  • Job title:Owner/Founding Partner
  • Jurisdiction:United States, US
  • Practice area:Litigation, Copyright, Licensing, Prosecution

Lynne Boisineau has more than 20 years of experience in IP prosecution, counselling, enforcement, and licensing, as well as providing litigation support. She has managed global portfolios of startups to Fortune 500 companies totaling upwards of 4,000 trademarks. She assists clients with IP issues related to social media, smartphone apps, the Amazon Brand Registry, US customs recordation, and infringing content removal. She also provides pro bono legal counsel to Lambda Legal with respect to its intellectual property matters. Her professional affiliations include the International Trademark Association where she is a copyright committee member and the Orange County Intellectual Property Association where she was a past co-chair of its Women in IP Committee and former board member. At her prior firm, she was an active member and subcommittee leader of the Gender Diversity and LGBTQ Diversity committees and in law school was an early member of the LGBTQ.  group. She is the founder of Boisineau Law, an entirely woman-owned business, and her current support team consists entirely of women who identify as LGBTQ, as well as being 50% Latina.



