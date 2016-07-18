Ai-Leen Lim leads AWA Asia‚Äôs offices as chief executive officer and principal counsel, managing its headquarters in Hong Kong and its wholly-owned Chinese IP consultancy in Beijing. She is an advocate and solicitor in Singapore and is qualified to practise in Hong Kong and the UK. For more than 23 years, she has advised clients on IP portfolio management in China, Hong Kong and internationally, with a special focus on brand management and IP strategy. She is experienced in contentious and non-contentious trademark, design and patent registration, protection and enforcement matters. Expertise: anti-counterfeiting, food and beverage, patents, retail, trademark, trademark infringement.