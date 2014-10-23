Simoes Intellectual Property

Rio de Janeiro | Rua Marechal Raul de Albuquerque, 02 – S. 703 - 24370-025 – Niterói/RJ, Brazil

E-mail: international@simoes-ip.com

Tel: +55 21 99498-8126

São Paulo | Av. Pres. Juscelino Kubitschek, 1455 – S. 406 – 04543-011 – São Paulo/SP, Brazil

E-mail: international@simoes-ip.com

Company Profile:

Simoes Intellectual Property was founded in 2014 by Igor Simoes, a Brazilian Intellectual Property attorney having more than 25 years of experience performing legal and technical work in the intellectual property area.

The firm is known for its strong patent practice. We have advised our clients on numerous prosecution and opposition proceedings in recent years, being especially significant in the fields of automobilist, biotechnology, electronic, pharmaceutical, chemical and telecommunication cases.

We focus on delivering high quality IP services, developing in-depth analysis, working as technical intellectual property experts, and keeping quick and transparent communication with our clients.

The firm has extensive experience and technical and legal knowledge of Brazilian patents, industrial designs, and trademark systems. It stands out in prosecuting patents and trademarks, requiring high technical and legal expertise. With this profile, we represent some of the world’s largest companies in multiple sectors.

Areas of specialization:

Intellectual Property, Patent Prosecution and Litigation, Trademark Prosecution and Litigation, Industrial Design, Copyrights, Software, Image and Internet Law, Sports Law.

Association memberships:

International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AIPPI)

International Federation of Intellectual Property Attorneys (FICPI)

Association of European Trade Mark Owners (MARQUES)

Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO)

Brazilian Intellectual Property Association (ABPI)

São Paulo Association of Intellectual Property (ASPI)

Jurisdictions:

Brazil