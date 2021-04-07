Regina Lex Attorneys
'Devon House',
Worthing Main Road,
Worthing,
Christ Church,
Barbados BB15008
Tel: 1246-537-0050
Fax: 1246-537-0051
Email: dianadouglin@reginalex.com
Website: www.reginalex.com
Company profile:
Regina Lex Attorneys offers a full-service law practice, providing 20 years experience in the areas of civil and corporate law including International Trade Law and Intellectual Property. The Principal, Ms. Douglin holds an LL.M in the areas of International Trade and Intellectual Property and regularly advises international business companies on their rights and obligations relative to Barbadian law.
Protecting clients’ intellectual property rights in Barbados and other Caribbean jurisdictions, the firm provides services for trademark registration and prosecution, patent registration and prosecution, copyright law, entertainment law, domain names, security interests in intellectual property, licensing and franchising.
Ms. Douglin has researched expansively the area of Geographical Indications providing advice and consulting on a national project with an industry organization. The firm is a member of the International Trademark Association and the European Communities Trademark Association and Ms. Douglin has acted as Deputy Director of the national Advisory Committee of Intellectual Property.
Areas of specialisation:
- Trademark registration and prosecution
- Patents registration and prosecution
- Copyright law
- Entertainment law
- Domain names
- Security interests in intellectual property
- Licensing and franchising
Association memberships:
- International Trademark Association
- European Communities Trademark Association
Jurisdictions:
- Barbados
- Grenada
- Caribbean
Contact:
Diana R. Douglin
Attorney-at-Law
