Subscribe

Regina Lex Attorneys

reginalex-logo-1-
Barbados

Regina Lex Attorneys
'Devon House',
Worthing Main Road,
Worthing,
Christ Church,
Barbados BB15008
Tel: 1246-537-0050
Fax: 1246-537-0051
Email: dianadouglin@reginalex.com
Website: www.reginalex.com

Company profile:
Regina Lex Attorneys offers a full-service law practice, providing 20 years experience in the areas of civil and corporate law including International Trade Law and Intellectual Property. The Principal, Ms. Douglin holds an LL.M in the areas of International Trade and Intellectual Property and regularly advises international business companies on their rights and obligations relative to Barbadian law.

Protecting clients’ intellectual property rights in Barbados and other Caribbean jurisdictions, the firm provides services for trademark registration and prosecution, patent registration and prosecution, copyright law, entertainment law, domain names, security interests in intellectual property, licensing and franchising.

Ms. Douglin has researched expansively the area of Geographical Indications providing advice and consulting on a national project with an industry organization. The firm is a member of the International Trademark Association and the European Communities Trademark Association and Ms. Douglin has acted as Deputy Director of the national Advisory Committee of Intellectual Property.

Areas of specialisation:

  • Trademark registration and prosecution
  • Patents registration and prosecution
  • Copyright law
  • Entertainment law
  • Domain names
  • Security interests in intellectual property
  • Licensing and franchising

Association memberships:

  • International Trademark Association
  • European Communities Trademark Association

Jurisdictions:

  • Barbados
  • Grenada
  • Caribbean

Contact:

Diana R. Douglin
Attorney-at-Law
Email: dianadouglin@reginalex.com



More features

Tech transactions partner joins Holland & Knight
5 emerging tech trends shaping IP
How Tanzania boosted confidence in IP by training judges
China to ‘speed up’ patent process and boost green technology sector
Singapore launches IP disclosure scheme to ‘unlock value’ within companies
Why prospects look good for trade-related IP rights in the African market
ECIJA strengthens in Mexico with ex-president of AMPPI
Caribbean: How Anguilla is transforming its IP system