Papula-Nevinpat

Mechelininkatu 1a,

00180 Helsinki

Finland

Telephone: +358 9 348 0060

Email: info@papula-nevinpat.com

Website: www.papula-nevinpat.com

Markku Simmelvuo - markku.simmelvuo@papula-nevinpat.com

Folke Johansson - folke.johansson@papula-nevinpat.com

Riikka Palmos - riikka.palmos@papula-nevinpat.com

Company profile

Papula-Nevinpat was founded in Finland in 1975. Today we serve hundreds of clients, from start-ups to global Fortune 500 companies in Finland and around the world, including the United States and China. This makes us one of the largest trademark, design and patent agencies in Finland. Our head office is in Helsinki, with branch offices in Lappeenranta, Tampere and Pori.

We protect and defend our clients’ patent, utility model, trademark and design rights globally. Our high-energy, high-performing team of more than 150 IP experts has a profound understanding of various technical fields, industrial branches and jurisdictions to protect your rights efficiently and reliably. Backed by our extensive experience in international systems and practices, we make sure your rights are properly protected.

We also have a strong foothold in Eurasia, as the first foreign IP company to set up an office in Russia close to 30 years ago, and we continue to be the biggest foreign presence there. We represent our clients directly in Finland, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as before the European Patent Office, the Eurasian Patent Office and the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

We also have a reliable network of attorneys to protect your rights even outside our scope of direct representation. With representation in both Europe and Eurasia, we are able to provide our clients a cost-effective way of protecting their industrial property rights abroad.

Areas of Specialisation:

Patents, Utility Models, Trademarks, Domain Names, Designs, Copyrights, Litigation, Licensing

Practice areas:

Artificial intelligence

Automation

Biotechnology

Chemistry

Computational engineering

Construction engineering

Electrical engineering

Electronics

Energy technology

Food technology

IT and software

Material science

Measuring technology

Mechanical engineering

Mechanics

Medical engineering

Mineral processing and metallurgy

Mobile communications

Nanotechnology

Optics

Physics

Power electronics

Power systems

Process engineering

Radio technology

Semiconductors

Telecommunications and ICT

Wood processing

Association Memberships

AIPPI, UNION, EPI, ECTA, PTMG, LESI, INTA and Marques.

Jurisdictions

Finland, Russia