Company profile:

Mayora IP, S.A. is one of the longest established and leading firms in IP in Guatemala. The firm handles a portfolio of more than 10,000 trademarks, among which a good part of worldwide famous and notorious brands are included. All of Guatemala’s IP specialized firms share other types of practices, whereas Mayora IP is the only Guatemalan ´boutique´ firm devoted specifically to providing legal services in the prosecution, protection, IP strategy planning and enforcement. However, when required by any client to provide support in any other area of the law in connection with IP rights, Mayora IP teams up with its sister firm, Mayora & Mayora, S.C.. In the past few years, the Mayora IP,S.A. has been growing, and is now present in El Salvador and Honduras with capabilities to provide several services including registration and protection of trademarks, patents, and other intellectual property rights. Mayora Ip's services are complemented by those of Mayora Domains in the field of domain name registration, management, and recovery of the client’s domain name.

Areas of specialisation:

Trademark filing and defence

Counterfeit

Unfair competition

Strategical assessment regarding integral IP rights protection in the “Northern Triangle” region (Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador)

Patent (including industrial designs) filing and defence; Annuity management

Copyright filing, licensing and defence

IP due diligence

Licences and contract negotiation (licensor, licensee)

Association memberships:

International Trademark Association (INTA) annual meeting

Interamerican Association of Intellectual Property (ASIPI) twice a year, for the annual congress and the annual seminar.

International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AIPPI) annual meeting.

American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA) annual meeting.

AMCHAM Guatemala

Intellectual Property Chamber of Guatemala

Lex Mundi

Jurisdictions:

Mayora IP´s rapid growth over the past years and its client´s demands has enabled it to expand to other Jurisdictions, such as El Salvador and Honduras where the same quality of services is provided through one same entity, as opposed to all other “regional” firms in Central America who, in principle, operate under an umbrella brand identifying several independent entities.