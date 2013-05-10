Subscribe

INVESTIP is one of the oldest in the Intellectual Property area in Vietnam. Since its foundation in 1988, INVESTIP has consistently developed in IP field. Nowadays, they provide their clients with full IP services not only in Vietnam but also expanding in Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar. INVESTIP's consultant experts and registered attorneys have many years of experience and are delivering high-quality and effective-cost results to clients. Last year, they filed 350 patent applications (about 5% of all applications filed in Vietnam).

