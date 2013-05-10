Inventa
Inventa
Alameda dos Oceanos, 41K-21
Parque das Nações
1990-207 Lisboa, Portugal
T: +351 213 150 970
E: info@inventa.com
W: www.inventa.com
Company Profile
Inventa is a leading Intellectual Property Law Firm, specialized in the protection and internationalization of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyright and domain names. With over 50 years of experience in Portugal, the European Union and all the African jurisdictions, Inventa has served thousands of clients holding large trademark and patent portfolios, and other entities dealing with R&D daily. Furthermore, our experience allows us to understand the caveats of the different industries since we maintain relationships with clients from different sectors, including food and beverages companies, communications, IT, pharmaceuticals, manufacturers, oil & gas companies, financial institutions, business services companies and more.
Our headquarters are based in Lisbon, Portugal, and we also have offices in Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria, Cape Verde, Sao Tome, East Timor and Macao. Inventa also holds a large network of representatives all across the African region, including representation before the ARIPO and OAPI regional organizations, committed to delivering global coverage with local experience.
Due to our wide network of contacts and associate level, we offer our clients a highly specialized team of professionals in the Intellectual Property field and related strategic sectors. Our professionals guarantee personalized and efficient accompaniment in all our services.
Areas of specialisation
Strategic advice, Trademarks, Patents, Domain names, Copyright, Anti-Counterfeiting, IP Assets Valuation, IP Contracts & Licenses, IP Due Diligence, IP Litigation, Plant Variety Protection, Trade Secrets
Association memberships
INTA, AIPPI, MARQUES, ECTA, AIPLA, LES
Contacts
Daniel Reis Nobre
Managing Partner
dreis@inventa.com
Tiago Reis Nobre
Managing Partner
treis@inventa.com
Vítor Palmela Fidalgo
Legal Director
vfidalgo@inventa.com