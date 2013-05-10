Inventa

Inventa

Alameda dos Oceanos, 41K-21

Parque das Nações

1990-207 Lisboa, Portugal

T: +351 213 150 970

E: info@inventa.com

W: www.inventa.com

Company Profile

Inventa is a leading Intellectual Property Law Firm, specialized in the protection and internationalization of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyright and domain names. With over 50 years of experience in Portugal, the European Union and all the African jurisdictions, Inventa has served thousands of clients holding large trademark and patent portfolios, and other entities dealing with R&D daily. Furthermore, our experience allows us to understand the caveats of the different industries since we maintain relationships with clients from different sectors, including food and beverages companies, communications, IT, pharmaceuticals, manufacturers, oil & gas companies, financial institutions, business services companies and more.

Our headquarters are based in Lisbon, Portugal, and we also have offices in Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria, Cape Verde, Sao Tome, East Timor and Macao. Inventa also holds a large network of representatives all across the African region, including representation before the ARIPO and OAPI regional organizations, committed to delivering global coverage with local experience.

Due to our wide network of contacts and associate level, we offer our clients a highly specialized team of professionals in the Intellectual Property field and related strategic sectors. Our professionals guarantee personalized and efficient accompaniment in all our services.

Areas of specialisation

Strategic advice, Trademarks, Patents, Domain names, Copyright, Anti-Counterfeiting, IP Assets Valuation, IP Contracts & Licenses, IP Due Diligence, IP Litigation, Plant Variety Protection, Trade Secrets

Association memberships

INTA, AIPPI, MARQUES, ECTA, AIPLA, LES

Contacts

Daniel Reis Nobre

Managing Partner

dreis@inventa.com

Tiago Reis Nobre

Managing Partner

treis@inventa.com

Vítor Palmela Fidalgo

Legal Director

vfidalgo@inventa.com