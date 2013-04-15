GRISCHENKO & PARTNERS IP

Grischenko & Partners IP

Grischenko & Partners IP is one of the leading law firms in Ukraine practicing in the intellectual property area since 1992, till 2016 as an IP department of the full-service law firm Grischenko & Partners. In cooperation with the barristers of the parent firm, the team of experienced patent and trademark attorneys, patent experts, and IP lawyers renders a full range of IP-related services from building a filing strategy and obtaining state protection of intellectual property rights to their maintenance and enforcement, including dispute resolution, customs recordals, and litigation.



IP Portfolio Management, IP Recordals, Renewals & Annuities, Dispute resolution, Anti-counterfeiting, Translation services, IP Enforcement and Litigation



INTA, AIPPI, ECTA

With over 25 years of experience in intellectual property gained at Grischenko & Partners, Liudmyla Olishevych has considerable knowledge and offers insight into various aspects of IP protection and enforcement in Ukraine. Besides general management of the firm, she handles trademark, design, and patent prosecution matters. Liudmyla is an expert in overcoming provisional refusals in trademark matters and negotiating amicable solutions to IP conflicts. Her goal is to comply with the clients’ needs on a high professional level and secure the maximum protection to their IP rights. Liudmyla is an active member of Ukraine’s IP society and a regular attendee of international professional conferences.