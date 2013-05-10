Chofn Intellectual Property

#703, 7th Floor, Glory Star Financial Tower,

Building 3, No.16 Lize Road,

Fengtai District, Beijing 100073,

P.R. China

Telephone: +86 10 6213 9699

Fax: +86 10 6213 1230

Email: mail@chofn.cn, trademark@chofn.cn

Website: www.chofn.com

Company Profile:

Chofn Strength

Founded in 2002, Chofn IP is now one of China’s leading full-service IP law firms, with offices in Beijing, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing,Guangzhou, Wuhan, Changsha, Nanjing, Tianjin, Suzhou, Nanjing, Qingdao and Shanghai. We are a committed provider of prompt and pragmatic IP resolutions, including strategic IP consultation, prosecution, enforcement, litigation and management of corporate portfolios, to our clients of all sizes in various industries. Apart from this, anti-counterfeiting is another spotlight, featuring a robust approach “yielding results” and demonstrating “great strength”. Therefore, our expertise and rich experience facilitate our professionals to actively practicing on the frontier of IP legal industry.

Prompt & Pragmatic Services

Chofn quickly expands its coverage in IP litigation and represents increasing number of lawsuits in China. In terms of patent, Chofn has established a strong team of 300 capable attorneys and supporting staff to ensure our prompt reaction to our clients’ requests. In 2015, Chofn takes the lead in China’s new trademark application with a total of 40,000+ new trademark applications. Chofn is always ready to tailor our services to our clients’ specific needs.

Official Recognition

Chofn’s cost-efficient services have been highly commented by our clients, associates, and professional associations alike. Chofn has been named the Chinese Trademark Agency of Excellence by the China Trademark Association (CTA), conferred the title of one of China’s leading trademark contentious firms by Managing Intellectual Property (MIP) and listed in WTR 1000 since 2013, when we were commented as “extremely reliable for prosecution” and “excellent service levels and proactivity to smooth the way through the trademark registration process”. With our prominent achievements and an enthusiastic team, Chofn has become a high-volume IP filer while presenting more and more international forums and organizations.

Areas of specialisation:

Patent Litigation

Trademark prosecution

Trademark litigation

Copyright registration

Copyright litigation

Trade Secrets

Unfair competition

Anti-counterfeiting

IP commercialization

IP data service

IP management software

Association Memberships:

INTA, LES, AIPPI, AIPLA, ABA, AIPF, CTA, ECTA and MARQUES

Contact details:

Ms Haoyu Feng

Trademark Attorney/Attorney-at-Law/ Partner

trademark@chofn.cn

Ms Haiyu Li

Trademark Attorney/Attorney-at-Law/ Partner

trademark@chofn.cn

Mr Xiangyun Jin

Patent Attorney/Managing Partner

patent@chofn.cn

Mr. Tingxi Huo

Trademark Attorney/Partner

trademark@chofn.cn