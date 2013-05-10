Chofn Intellectual Property
Chofn Intellectual Property
#703, 7th Floor, Glory Star Financial Tower,
Building 3, No.16 Lize Road,
Fengtai District, Beijing 100073,
P.R. China
Telephone: +86 10 6213 9699
Fax: +86 10 6213 1230
Email: mail@chofn.cn, trademark@chofn.cn
Website: www.chofn.com
Company Profile:
Chofn Strength
Founded in 2002, Chofn IP is now one of China’s leading full-service IP law firms, with offices in Beijing, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing,Guangzhou, Wuhan, Changsha, Nanjing, Tianjin, Suzhou, Nanjing, Qingdao and Shanghai. We are a committed provider of prompt and pragmatic IP resolutions, including strategic IP consultation, prosecution, enforcement, litigation and management of corporate portfolios, to our clients of all sizes in various industries. Apart from this, anti-counterfeiting is another spotlight, featuring a robust approach “yielding results” and demonstrating “great strength”. Therefore, our expertise and rich experience facilitate our professionals to actively practicing on the frontier of IP legal industry.
Prompt & Pragmatic Services
Chofn quickly expands its coverage in IP litigation and represents increasing number of lawsuits in China. In terms of patent, Chofn has established a strong team of 300 capable attorneys and supporting staff to ensure our prompt reaction to our clients’ requests. In 2015, Chofn takes the lead in China’s new trademark application with a total of 40,000+ new trademark applications. Chofn is always ready to tailor our services to our clients’ specific needs.
Official Recognition
Chofn’s cost-efficient services have been highly commented by our clients, associates, and professional associations alike. Chofn has been named the Chinese Trademark Agency of Excellence by the China Trademark Association (CTA), conferred the title of one of China’s leading trademark contentious firms by Managing Intellectual Property (MIP) and listed in WTR 1000 since 2013, when we were commented as “extremely reliable for prosecution” and “excellent service levels and proactivity to smooth the way through the trademark registration process”. With our prominent achievements and an enthusiastic team, Chofn has become a high-volume IP filer while presenting more and more international forums and organizations.
Areas of specialisation:
- Patent Litigation
- Trademark prosecution
- Trademark litigation
- Copyright registration
- Copyright litigation
- Trade Secrets
- Unfair competition
- Anti-counterfeiting
- IP commercialization
- IP data service
- IP management software
Association Memberships:
INTA, LES, AIPPI, AIPLA, ABA, AIPF, CTA, ECTA and MARQUES
Contact details:
Ms Haoyu Feng
Trademark Attorney/Attorney-at-Law/ Partner
Ms Haiyu Li
Trademark Attorney/Attorney-at-Law/ Partner
Mr Xiangyun Jin
Patent Attorney/Managing Partner
Mr. Tingxi Huo
Trademark Attorney/Partner