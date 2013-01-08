Caribbean Trademark Services - Law Office of George C. J. Moore PA
Caribbean Trademark Services, Law Office of George C.J. Moore P.A.
2855 PGA Blvd,
Palm Beach Gardens,
Florida 33410
Telephone: +001 561 833 9000
Fax: +1 561 833 9990
Email: IP@caribbeantrademarks.com
Website: www.caribbeantrademarks.com
Michael Slavin - Michael@CaribbeanTrademarks.com
Maria Jose Rivera – MariaJose@Caribbeantrademarks.com
Roberto Albin - Roberto@CaribbeanTrademarks.com
Carl Spagnuolo - Carl@CaribbeanTrademarks.com
Company Profile:
Caribbean Trademark registrations, renewals, searches and enforcement for 29 Caribbean countries and territories.
Caribbean Trademark Services, founded by Attorney George C.J. Moore, is the original and leading “one stop” Intellectual Property firm for the Caribbean. Founded in 1981, Mr. Moore’s pioneering vision created an internationally renowned heritage for its ability to work with the diverse jurisdictions to provide coordinated registrations that protect the property rights of the client. Caribbean Trademark Services includes a staff of established professionals providing practical advice through native speaking English and Spanish attorneys. Familiar with all treaties, the experienced staff is able to navigate the Caribbean trademark registries with economy savings to the client. The trademark team has a wealth of experience providing clear and practical recommendations.
Our Caribbean practice provides intellectual property services in the following jurisdictions:
- Antigua
- Aruba
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belize
- Bermuda
- British Virgin Islands
- Caribbean Netherlands (BES)
- Cayman Islands
- Costa Rica
- Curaçao
- Cuba
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Grenada
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Jamaica
- Monserrat
- Puerto Rico
- St. Kitts
- St. Lucia
- St. Maarten
- St. Vincent
- Suriname
- Trinidad & Tobago
- Turks & Caicos
- US Virgin Islands
Areas of Specialisation:
- Trademark Registrations
- Renewals
- Searches
- Enforcement
Association Memberships:
- INTA
- AIPL
- ACCC
- FBA
- ABA
- PLASF
- Illinois Bar Association
- Florida Bar Association