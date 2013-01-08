Caribbean Trademark Services - Law Office of George C. J. Moore PA

Caribbean Trademark Services, Law Office of George C.J. Moore P.A.

2855 PGA Blvd,

Palm Beach Gardens,

Florida 33410

Telephone: +001 561 833 9000

Fax: +1 561 833 9990

Email: IP@caribbeantrademarks.com

Website: www.caribbeantrademarks.com



Michael Slavin - Michael@CaribbeanTrademarks.com

Maria Jose Rivera – MariaJose@Caribbeantrademarks.com

Roberto Albin - Roberto@CaribbeanTrademarks.com

Carl Spagnuolo - Carl@CaribbeanTrademarks.com

Company Profile:



Caribbean Trademark registrations, renewals, searches and enforcement for 29 Caribbean countries and territories.



Caribbean Trademark Services, founded by Attorney George C.J. Moore, is the original and leading “one stop” Intellectual Property firm for the Caribbean. Founded in 1981, Mr. Moore’s pioneering vision created an internationally renowned heritage for its ability to work with the diverse jurisdictions to provide coordinated registrations that protect the property rights of the client. Caribbean Trademark Services includes a staff of established professionals providing practical advice through native speaking English and Spanish attorneys. Familiar with all treaties, the experienced staff is able to navigate the Caribbean trademark registries with economy savings to the client. The trademark team has a wealth of experience providing clear and practical recommendations.



Our Caribbean practice provides intellectual property services in the following jurisdictions:

Antigua

Aruba

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Bermuda

British Virgin Islands

Caribbean Netherlands (BES)

Cayman Islands

Costa Rica

Curaçao

Cuba

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Grenada

Guyana

Haiti

Jamaica

Monserrat

Puerto Rico

St. Kitts

St. Lucia

St. Maarten

St. Vincent

Suriname

Trinidad & Tobago

Turks & Caicos

US Virgin Islands

Areas of Specialisation:

Trademark Registrations

Renewals

Searches

Enforcement

Association Memberships:

INTA

AIPL

ACCC

FBA

ABA

PLASF

Illinois Bar Association

Florida Bar Association



