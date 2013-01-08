Subscribe

Caribbean Trademark Services - Law Office of George C. J. Moore PA

caribbean-trademark-logo-2
Caribbean

Caribbean Trademark Services, Law Office of George C.J. Moore P.A.
2855 PGA Blvd,
Palm Beach Gardens,
Florida 33410
Telephone: +001 561 833 9000
Fax: +1 561 833 9990

Email: IP@caribbeantrademarks.com
Website: www.caribbeantrademarks.com

Michael Slavin - Michael@CaribbeanTrademarks.com
Maria Jose Rivera –  MariaJose@Caribbeantrademarks.com
Roberto Albin - Roberto@CaribbeanTrademarks.com
Carl Spagnuolo - Carl@CaribbeanTrademarks.com

Company Profile:

Caribbean Trademark registrations, renewals, searches and enforcement for 29 Caribbean countries and territories.

Caribbean Trademark Services, founded by Attorney George C.J. Moore, is the original and leading “one stop” Intellectual Property firm for the Caribbean. Founded in 1981, Mr. Moore’s pioneering vision created an internationally renowned heritage for its ability to work with the diverse jurisdictions to provide coordinated registrations that protect the property rights of the client. Caribbean Trademark Services includes a staff of established professionals providing practical advice through native speaking English and Spanish attorneys. Familiar with all treaties, the experienced staff is able to navigate the Caribbean trademark registries with economy savings to the client. The trademark team has a wealth of experience providing clear and practical recommendations.

Our Caribbean practice provides intellectual property services in the following jurisdictions:

  • Antigua
  • Aruba
  • Bahamas
  • Barbados
  • Belize
  • Bermuda
  • British Virgin Islands
  • Caribbean Netherlands (BES)
  • Cayman Islands
  • Costa Rica
  • Curaçao
  • Cuba
  • Dominica
  • Dominican Republic
  • Grenada
  • Guyana
  • Haiti
  • Jamaica
  • Monserrat
  • Puerto Rico
  • St. Kitts
  • St. Lucia
  • St. Maarten
  • St. Vincent
  • Suriname
  • Trinidad & Tobago
  • Turks & Caicos
  • US Virgin Islands

Areas of Specialisation:

  • Trademark Registrations
  • Renewals
  • Searches
  • Enforcement

Association Memberships:

  • INTA
  • AIPL
  • ACCC
  • FBA
  • ABA
  • PLASF
  • Illinois Bar Association
  • Florida Bar Association   




More features

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright