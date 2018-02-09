Subscribe
istock-476659696boarding1now
9 February 2018

Delta presents gift card site with TM claim

Airline Delta has hit a website that buys Delta-branded gift cards and gift codes (eGifts) with a trademark infringement claim.

TDM Investments, which operates the website giftcardspread.com, was accused of using Delta’s names and marks in connection with its business, in a lawsuit filed at the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on Tuesday, February 6.

TDM allegedly buys the Delta cards and codes from the general public and then resells them at a price less than face value.

The claim added: “TDM’s offers to purchase and sell Delta cards and/or Delta eGifts creates a likelihood of confusion regarding TDM’s affiliation, connection, association with Delta and/or the origin, sponsorship, or approval of Delta with regard to such transactions.”

Delta is also suing TDM for breach of contract, alleging that TDM isn’t licensed to buy or sell the goods and that the purchase and sale violates the terms and conditions for the goods.

The airline owns a number of Delta-related trademark and service mark registrations in the US, including ‘Delta’, under registration number 0,523,611, and ‘Skymiles’ (the airline’s membership scheme), under number 1,968,255.

“The Delta marks are assets of incalculable value as symbols of Delta, its high quality goods and services, and its goodwill,” said the claim.

In January, Delta allegedly contacted TDM and demanded that the business stop all transactions involving its goods and remove all references to Delta from the website.

Delta is seeking to prevent the use of its IP and stop TDM from engaging in any transactions involving Delta’s cards and eGifts.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Delta trademark case closed after notice of dismissal
9 January 2018   A trademark case brought by Delta Airlines has been closed after the company filed a dismissal notice against unknown defendants.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide