24 August 2016

Cox Communications to appeal against piracy verdict

Internet service provider (ISP) Cox Communications has bitten back against a copyright infringement ruling with the announcement of its intent to appeal against the decision.

The  dispute concerns a complaint filed by BMG Rights Management and Round Hill Music that Cox refused to terminate customers' accounts who were distributing copyright protected material via peer-to-peer networking.

BMG filed the complaint at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in October 2014.

The verdict, which ordered Cox to pay $25 million to BMG for failing to implement an anti-piracy policy, was handed down in November last year after a trial at the Virginia court.

The ruling was  upheld on August 8 this year.

Cox will take the case to the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, according to file-sharing news website  Torrent Freak.

In filing its notice of its intent to appeal against the ruling, Cox maintained its stance that it is not responsible for copyright infringement carried out by subscribers.

This was first published on  Trademarks & Brands Online.

Copyright
BMG bites back at Cox Communications appeal
3 January 2017   Music company BMG Rights Management has hit back at an appeal filed by internet service provider Cox Communications against a copyright infringement ruling.
Copyright
Fourth Circuit tosses $25m piracy verdict
5 February 2018   The US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit tossed a $25 million piracy verdict earlier this week and ordered a new trial in a high-profile dispute between internet service provider Cox Communications and music licensing body BMG Rights Management.
Copyright
Fourth Circuit refuses to rehear $25m piracy case
7 March 2018   The US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has refused to rehear a $25 million piracy dispute between internet service provider Cox Communications and music licensing body BMG Rights Management.


