Subscribe
999-istock-858546482-jxfzsy
19 December 2018Copyright

WTO to investigate Qatar’s IP allegations against Saudi Arabia

The World Trade Organization (WTO) will investigate Qatar’s allegations of IP breaches by Saudi Arabia, to determine whether the kingdom allegedly failed to stop pirated broadcasts of a Qatar-based broadcaster.

A trade official said yesterday, December 18, that the WTO had agreed “to establish a panel to rule on Saudi Arabia’s alleged failure to provide adequate protection of intellectual property rights”, according to Reuters.

Qatar instigated the proceedings in October, after Qatari company beIN Media Group was prohibited from broadcasting its content (including sports and entertainment programmes) within Saudi Arabia in June 2017.

Following the ban, alleged piracy platform beoutQ started to broadcast beIN’s copyright-protected content in Saudi Arabia. It has previously illegally broadcast World Cup football matches and Holly wood entertainment, according to the allegations.

It is unclear who the platform is owned by or where it is based, but it is believed that the site is based in Saudi Arabia. In July, Saudi Arabia denied allegations that the country is the source of beoutQ.

According to Qatar, Saudi Arabia refused to take effective action to address beoutQ’s alleged IP violations.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia sought to block the case from being accepted, arguing that the WTO cannot resolve the dispute due to national security concerns.

Saudi Arabia cited the WTO’s national security clause that exempts a country from the normal adjudication process of disputes between member states if the nation believes its national security may be compromised as a result.

According to Al Jazeera, a Saudi official said the “WTO is not, and cannot be turned into, a venue to resolve national security disputes”. Neither Al Jazeera nor Reuters specified the nature of the concerns.

According to Qatar’s ministry of economy and commerce, Saudi Arabia’s failure to act over beoutQ constitutes a violation of the WTO’s TRIPS Agreement.

Saudi officials say Riyadh is committed to fighting piracy—in June they said the kingdom had confiscated 12,000 piracy devices.

Qatar’s representative to the WTO welcomed the organisation’s decision to hear the case and said that “legal experts have found no basis for using the pretext of national security to cover up crimes of IP rights piracy”.

In a statement, beIN added: “There has been an utterly unprecedented and brazen act of theft of intellectual properties rights over the past 18 months.”

It has affected “rights holders, broadcasters, movie studios and other stakeholders across the world of sports and entertainment—and the responsible parties must be held to account,” the statement said.

Sophie Jordan, executive director of legal affairs and general legal counsel of beIN, said: “Quite simply, this is about the international rule of law—beoutQ has been committing a completely unprecedented and brazen theft of intellectual property over the past 18 months—affecting rights holders, broadcasters, movie studios and other stakeholders across the world of sports and entertainment.

“Those responsible for this Saudi-based pirate operation must be held to account. No one can be above the law.”

Jordan also said that separate to the WTO case, the media group is filing investment arbitration proceedings against Saudi Arabia in relation to beoutQ, a move which she said is “the only known investment arbitration ever to be brought in connection with state-supported illegal broadcast piracy”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

‘Fresh Prince’ star sues video game makers over dance move

Disney under fire over ‘Hakuna Matata’ trademark

Arent Fox to enter Boston market with Posternak merger

Qualcomm grants multimode patent licence to Vietnamese company

Boies Schiller Flexner promotes three IP lawyers

Greenberg Traurig creates video game and e-sports group

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Qatar takes on Saudi Arabia over IP violations
3 October 2018   Qatar’s ministry of economy and commerce has accused Saudi Arabia of violating the IP rights of Qatari citizens, in a recent filing at the World Trade Organization.
Copyright
Saudi Arabia says WTO ‘cannot’ hear IP dispute with Qatar
7 December 2018   Saudi Arabia has said the World Trade Organization (WTO) cannot resolve an IP dispute with Qatar due to national security concerns, according to Reuters.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit
Rapper beats rival as US court finds failure to fully register copyright